UP Assembly Polls Will Be Decisive, Pave Way for Lok Sabha Elections: Dy CM Maurya

Asserting that the BJP will cross the 300-mark in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said the elections will be decisive and pave way for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said the elections will be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and added that the next CM will be decided by the central leadership and elected MLAs.

"The 2022 elections will be decisive and will pave way for the 2024 election. The outcome will be in favour of the BJP. I am not the party president now but my role in 2022 will not be less than his," Maurya told .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here