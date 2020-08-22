POLITICS

Uttar Pradesh BJP Appoints New Office-bearers Including 16 New Vice Presidents

The meeting will plan strategy for polls and also expand BJP's organisation and ensure better coordination with its allies- JD(U) and LJP. (Image for representation.)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
The UP BJP on Saturday announced its new team of office-bearers. UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said in a statement MLA from Noida Pankaj Singh has been made the vice-president. Members of UP Legislative Council Laxman Acharya and Vijay Bahadur Pathak too have been made vice-presidents. In all, 16 people have been made vice-presidents.

JPS Rathore, Amarpal Maurya and five others have been made general secretaries. Sixteen persons have been made secretaries.

Manish Kapoor (from Varanasi) and Sanjeev Agarwal (from Bareilly) have been made treasurers, according to the statement.

