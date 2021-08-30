Uttar Pradesh CM Visits Firozabad as District Reports Around 40 Dengue Deaths in a Week

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited some dengue patients in Faizabad district where around 40 people, mostly children, have died in a week, and said teams will be formed to ascertain the cause of the deaths. “Till now, 32 children and seven adults have died," the chief minister said and added that instructions have been issued to officials to ensure treatment of every patient at government hospital.

“The death of children will be probed by a team from King George’s Medical University in Lucknow and a surveillance team so that the reasons can be ascertained," he said. The ruling BJP’s Firozabad MLA Manish Asija had told .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here