Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview LIVE: UP CM Predicts Bigger Win in '24 Polls, Speaks on Anti-conversion Law; Has a Message for Film Makers

If the country has to achieve the target of being a USD 5 trillion economy, then Uttar Pradesh will have to play a big role in it, said UP SM Yogi Adityanath.
By: News Desk
Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 14:28 IST
New Delhi, India
Yogi Adityanath Interview Live: In an exclusive interview with Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath spoke about the recent boycott trend for Bollywood films and asked filmmakers to avoid scenes that lead to controversy. The Ramcharitmanas is highly revered and worshipped in every home, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath, addressing the controversy over SP leader Maurya’s comments on the text. Those who don’t know the gravity and importance are raising questions, he said. For India’s goal to make an economy of $5 trillion, Uttar Pradesh has a big role to play, said UP CM Read More
All the artists and scholars should be respected. But at the same time, filmmakers should not put such scenes which can affect people’s sentiments, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Ramcharitmanas is a highly revered scripture. It is worshipped in every home. Those who do not know its gravity and importance are raising questions, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Controversy on Ramcharitmanas is an attempt to divert the attention of people from the state’s development and nothing else, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Ahead of Next Month’s Global Summit, UP government has received proposals from investors in all 25 sectors identified by the state, said UP CM Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh has made its development journey under the leadership of PM Modi, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Union Budget 2023-24 has a vision for ‘New India’. “The budget talks about the vision for New India, the country’s prosperity and aims to serve 130 crore Indians,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi. READ MORE
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Yogi’s government has already far exceeded the investment target of Rs 17 lakh crore set for the summit, through roadshows and business to business (B2B) as well as business to government (B2G) meetings. As per reports, the UP government has signed over 14,000 MoUs with foreign and domestic companies, which are likely to invest Rs 22 lakh crore in the state.
As Uttar Pradesh strives to be a $1 trillion economy, this summit under CM Yogi’s leadership is a huge step. During the six years of his tenure as chief minister, Uttar Pradesh has moved from 16th to 2nd place in the ‘Ease of Doing Business Index’. With the Yogi government focusing on tightening the law and order situation in the state, it is believed to draw more investment. The ‘UP Global Investors Summit’ will be held in Lucknow on 10-12 February 2023.
