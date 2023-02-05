Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview LIVE: UP CM Predicts Bigger Win in '24 Polls, Speaks on Anti-conversion Law; Has a Message for Film Makers

Read more

Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the tightening of law and order in UP over the last few years, the CM spoke about how it has changed the perception of Uttar Pradesh and invited more investments. Network18 is speaking to CM Yogi just days before the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, scheduled from 10-12 February 2023 in Lucknow. What blueprint does the Chief Minister have for Uttar Pradesh’s development, will it emerge as the leading state of the country in the race for development, and what is CM Yogi’s strategy for ‘Mission 2024’ are some of the key questions the interview explores.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Yogi’s government has already far exceeded the investment target of Rs 17 lakh crore set for the summit, through roadshows and business to business (B2B) as well as business to government (B2G) meetings. As per reports, the UP government has signed over 14,000 MoUs with foreign and domestic companies, which are likely to invest Rs 22 lakh crore in the state.

As Uttar Pradesh strives to be a $1 trillion economy, this summit under CM Yogi’s leadership is a huge step. During the six years of his tenure as chief minister, Uttar Pradesh has moved from 16th to 2nd place in the ‘Ease of Doing Business Index’. With the Yogi government focusing on tightening the law and order situation in the state, it is believed to draw more investment. The ‘UP Global Investors Summit’ will be held in Lucknow on 10-12 February 2023.

