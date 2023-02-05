CHANGE LANGUAGE
  • Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview LIVE: UP CM Predicts Bigger Win in '24 Polls, Speaks on Anti-conversion Law; Has a Message for Film Makers

Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview LIVE: UP CM Predicts Bigger Win in '24 Polls, Speaks on Anti-conversion Law; Has a Message for Film Makers

LIVE: Yogi Adityanath Exclusive Interview on News18: The Uttar Pradesh also said that the BJP would win with an even bigger margin in the 2024 Assembly elections

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 14:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will speak to Network18's Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi at 1 pm.
Yogi Adityanath Interview Live: In an exclusive interview with Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath spoke about the recent boycott trend for Bollywood films and asked filmmakers to avoid scenes that lead to controversy. The Ramcharitmanas is highly revered and worshipped in every home, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath, addressing the controversy over SP leader Maurya’s comments on the text. Those who don’t know the gravity and importance are raising questions, he said. For India’s goal to make an economy of $5 trillion, Uttar Pradesh has a big role to play, said UP CM Read More

Key Events

Feb 05, 2023 14:28 IST

UP CM Predicts Bigger Win in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Feb 05, 2023 14:25 IST

Filmmakers Should Not Put Scenes That Can Affect People's Sentiments: CM Yogi on Boycott Politics

All the artists and scholars should be respected. But at the same time, filmmakers should not put such scenes which can affect people’s sentiments, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Feb 05, 2023 14:21 IST

'Had Rahul Gandhi Left Behind his Negativity, Congress Would Have Benefitted': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Feb 05, 2023 14:19 IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra Had No Impact; Congress Gave Divisional Politics to the Country: UP CM Adityanath

Feb 05, 2023 14:18 IST

BJP Govt Provided Over 5 Lakh Govt Jobs in Last 6 Years: UP CM Yogi

Feb 05, 2023 14:15 IST

Work of Ram Mandir to be Completed in Given Time: UP CM Yogi

Feb 05, 2023 14:11 IST

Current State of Law and Order in UP has Changed the Perception of the State All Over the World: UP CM Adityanath

Feb 05, 2023 14:10 IST

Feb 05, 2023 14:08 IST

Ramcharitmanas Is Highly Revered Scripture: UP CM Yogi

Ramcharitmanas is a highly revered scripture. It is worshipped in every home. Those who do not know its gravity and importance are raising questions, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Feb 05, 2023 14:05 IST

Attempt to Divert Attention From Development: CM Yogi On Ramcharitmanas Controversy

Controversy on Ramcharitmanas is an attempt to divert the attention of people from the state’s development and nothing else, said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Feb 05, 2023 14:00 IST

Our Global Investors Summit This Year Will be Historic, CM Yogi Tells News18

Feb 05, 2023 13:58 IST

Received Proposals In All 25 Identified Sectors: CM Yogi Ahead of Next Month's Global Summit

Ahead of Next Month’s Global Summit, UP government has received proposals from investors in all 25 sectors identified by the state, said UP CM Adityanath.

Feb 05, 2023 13:54 IST

Faced Covid Challenge But UP Doubled GDP, Per Capita Income, CM Yogi Tells News18

Feb 05, 2023 13:51 IST

The growth Rate of Uttar Pradesh is Between 13 to 14%: UP CM

Feb 05, 2023 13:51 IST

To Make India A $ 5 Trillion Economy, Role Of UP Will Be Big: CM Yogi

If the country has to achieve the target of being a USD 5 trillion economy, then Uttar Pradesh will have to play a big role in it, said UP SM Yogi Adityanath.

Feb 05, 2023 13:48 IST

Uttar Pradesh Made its Development Journey Under PM Modi's Leadership: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has made its development journey under the leadership of PM Modi, said  UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Feb 05, 2023 13:45 IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Speaks To Network18’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi | Watch LIVE

Feb 05, 2023 13:41 IST

Budget 2023-24 Has Vision for 'New India', Aims to Serve 130 Cr Indians: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Union Budget 2023-24 has a vision for ‘New India’. “The budget talks about the vision for New India, the country’s prosperity and aims to serve 130 crore Indians,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi. READ MORE

Feb 05, 2023 13:33 IST

Women Safe In UP Now, Says CM Adityanath

“There was a fear of them being abducted. Boys pursued education while staying in faraway hostels. The scenario has changed considerably. Women are feeling safe and secure now,” CM Adityanath said in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Feb 05, 2023 13:29 IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Exclusive Interview With News18 | Watch LIVE

Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the tightening of law and order in UP over the last few years, the CM spoke about how it has changed the perception of Uttar Pradesh and invited more investments. Network18 is speaking to CM Yogi just days before the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, scheduled from 10-12 February 2023 in Lucknow. What blueprint does the Chief Minister have for Uttar Pradesh’s development, will it emerge as the leading state of the country in the race for development, and what is CM Yogi’s strategy for ‘Mission 2024’ are some of the key questions the interview explores.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Yogi’s government has already far exceeded the investment target of Rs 17 lakh crore set for the summit, through roadshows and business to business (B2B) as well as business to government (B2G) meetings. As per reports, the UP government has signed over 14,000 MoUs with foreign and domestic companies, which are likely to invest Rs 22 lakh crore in the state.

As Uttar Pradesh strives to be a $1 trillion economy, this summit under CM Yogi’s leadership is a huge step. During the six years of his tenure as chief minister, Uttar Pradesh has moved from 16th to 2nd place in the ‘Ease of Doing Business Index’. With the Yogi government focusing on tightening the law and order situation in the state, it is believed to draw more investment. The ‘UP Global Investors Summit’ will be held in Lucknow on 10-12 February 2023.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

