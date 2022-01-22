Akhilesh Yadav to Fight UP Polls for the First Time, Will Contest from Stronghold Karhal

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election for the first time. The party said that he will fight from fight from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district. The district has traditionally been a SP stronghold.

Announcing the decision, the SP chief promised to make Lucknow the IT hub, and created 22 lakh jobs for the youths in the sector. Akhilesh, who is an MP from Azamgarh seat, had earlier said that he would decide on contesting the Uttar Pradesh polls after talking to the people of his parliamentary constituency. Voting in Karhal will be held on February 20.

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency has been with the SP for nine consecutive terms. Sitting MP and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is representing it for the fifth time.

The Samajwadi Party’s Mainpuri district unit had on Thursday given a written request to the party chief to contest from the Karhal seat and he agreed, sources said.

At present, the SP holds three out of the four assembly seats in Mainpuri district. Karhal, a Yadav-dominated seat, is represented by Sobaran Singh Yadav since 2007. The BJP had last won this seat in 2002 when its candidate Sovaran Singh had won the elections.

In 2014, Mulayam Singh Yadav won the Mainpuri seat by a margin of over 3.25 lakh votes, but later left the seat (retaining Azamgarh). His grandson Tej Pratap Yadav won the bypoll with a margin of 3.50 lakh votes.

The SP founder-patron again won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In 2017 assembly polls, SP candidate Sobran Yadav had secured 1.04 lakh votes from Karhal, defeating the BJP’s Prem Shakya by 38,405 votes.

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature, the BJP said it’s a “misconception" of the SP chief that Mainpuri is a “safe seat" for him. “And we will clear it (the alleged misconception)," BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said.

