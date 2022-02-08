Stricter 'Love Jihad' Law, Ramayan Univ, Free Power for Farmers: BJP's Manifesto for UP Polls Caters to All

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday assured stricter ‘love jihad’ law, free power for farmers and Ramayan University in Ayodhya among other promises to 24 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh in its manifesto — ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp-Patra’. The party has promised to impose a jail term of 10 years and Rs 1 lakh fine on an accused arrested under the ‘love jihad’ law.

The BJP further promised three crore new jobs in the next five years, including one job to each family. “We will make Uttar Pradesh the number one economy of the state by doubling the per capita income," the party said. It also promised free bus ride to women above 60 years of age, a provision to increase the amount of Kanya Sumangala Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, and said that sugarcane dues will be cleared in 15 days.

The party further said that it will establish Lata Mangeshkar Institute of Performing Arts. The BJP had postponed the release of its manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Sunday in view of death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, state party president Swatantra Dev Singh said.

“Due to sad demise of of Lata Mangeshkar, we are postponing release of Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra. We will decide the next date for its release later," Singh said. The leaders observed two-minute silence to mourn the death of Mangeshkar. Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

The party further announced Divyang and old age pension of Rs 1,500 per month, and ‘Maa Annapoorna canteen’ with a focus on subsidised food for urban poor. Those who fall ‘Below Poverty Line’ (BPL), will get free LPG cylinder twice a year — one on Holi and the other on Diwali.

