Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: I Can Remain Honest in BJP, Have Same Ideology, Says Asim Arun

Rubbishing all allegations made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former cop-turned-politician from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Asim Arun said he joined the party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections because he shared the same ideology.

Yadav has asked the Election Commission to remove all those close to Arun in the administration for a fair election in Uttar Pradesh. He also made insinuations that despite being a cop, Arun had worked for the BJP.

Arun, who had worked closely with, said, “I respect Akhilesh Yadav and he is free to make any allegation. But those need to be supported by evidence. Even if it reaches the EC, it should investigate and ask for proofs. I have never been partisan. In my 28 years of service, I was never accused of being biased towards a political party.”

“I was the commissioner of Kanpur for the past nine months and I can say with confidence that not a single worker of any party can say that I had at any point acted out of bias towards a particular party. Now that I have taken a VRS, I understand that the allegations are purely political in nature. In fact, I shared cordial relations with the opposition leaders in Kanpur,” said the former cop.

Arun also praised the Modi government’s lateral entry schemes, which give opportunity to use expertise beyond their jobs.

Responding to why he has chosen the BJP, Arun said, “I have the same ideology as the BJP. When I got the advice to join the party, I had my doubts. First was whether I will be able to follow the path of honesty. I spoke to the leadership and I was convinced that there are many in the party who are managing with limited means.

Arun added he was taking up a new experiment of managing the constituency’s expenditure and funding in a transparent manner.

A Jatav, the BJP is expected to show him off as the Dalit face in SP’s stronghold Kannauj, which is his home district. However, Arun remained tightlipped, adding the Modi government’s schemes are reaching the poor and backwards. His entry is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to reach out to the youth.

ALSO READ | CM Yogi’s ’80 vs 20′ Remark Alluded to People like Akhilesh Who Praise Pakistan, Jinnah: BJP’s Noida MLA

The party feels that bringing in officers and educated people would attract younger population.

Praising the Yogi government, Arun said he had seen UP’s law and order situation change drastically for the better in the past five years. “I was a police officer till two days ago. My job was to catch criminals and send them to prison. This is one of the achievements of the Yogi government. There is a big change in law and order," said Arun, citing an example of his village where earlier nobody could step out after 7 pm, but now people can roam freely at night.

What about the National Crime Record Bureau data that puts UP’s law and order situation in a tight spot and is being used by SP leaders to destroy the claims of Yogi government?

“The most important data is what we believe in our hearts. If you have observed, girls can roam around on a bike late at night, be it in Lucknow or Kannuaj. This means people feel safe. Crime can never come down to zero. What is to be noticed is the reaction of police. Although, I agree, we need to do more,” he said.

On opening of an anti-terrorism squad (ATS) centre in Deoband, which has become an issue in the elections, Arun said there was a need for more such centres for quick reaction to terrorist activities. Arun said that it is on record that the SP government had recommended the release of those accused in UAPA.

UP goes to polls in seven phases for 403 assembly constituencies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.