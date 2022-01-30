UP Polls 2022: Triple Talaq Victim Nida Khan, Daughter-in-law of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, Joins BJP

In a surprise move, Nida Khan, the daughter-in-law of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lucknow on Sunday, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Khan came to limelight after levelling several charges against her father-in-law. Khan is also a triple talaq victim. While joining the BJP, she claimed that Muslim women were safe in UP under the BJP rule.

Speaking to the media after joining the BJP, Khan said, “Triple talaq was the turning point in my life, which is why I support the BJP. The BJP has done a remarkable job by bringing a law against triple talaq. It seems that other parties are just giving slogans for women empowerment and women safety, but only the BJP has proved it.”

ALSO READ | SP Propaganda That BJP Doesn’t Work for Muslims Trashed Now: NDA’s First Muslim Pick for UP Polls

In January, Maulana Tauqeer Raza had joined the Congress, after which the BJP had slammed the party for promoting a person who has been accused of threatening Hindus and has also allegedly given derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This comes days after daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna, joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of senior BJP leaders. Although the move may not have been politically significant, it gave ample ammunition to the BJP to attack the SP over its failure to keep its clan together ahead of the 2022 UP assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, on February 10, 14, 20, 23 and 27, and then on March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.