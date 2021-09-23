Uttar Pradesh: Great-grandson of former CM Kamla Pati Tripathi Quits Congress, Ending 100-year-old Ties

Ending more than a 100-year-old relationship with the influential Tripathi family of Purvanchal, Congress leader and once considered as a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi has finally tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the grand old party. Tripathi announced his resignation in a press conference held in Varanasi on Thursday, this comes days after speculation of his resignation.

Speaking to the media at a press conference organised in Varanasi, Tripathi said, “I have decided to resign from all the posts and primary membership of the Congress. When dedicated party workers who stood with the party in hard times, are being sidelined then it is not at all justified to stay in the party.”

“There is a change in thinking of every party with times, the change that I see in Congress party today, after that, I felt that it’s irrelevant for me to stay in the party. I have not thought or discussed going to any other party at the moment. I will first discuss with my family and workers before deciding a future course of action. At the moment I have not decided anything. If my well-wishers want me not to contest the elections then I am ready to do that. The respect for Rahul Gandhi Ji and Priyanka Ji will always be there. In future, the Congress will be an option for the people of India, but I am leaving the party for my workers,” said Lalitesh Pati Tripathi.

The former Congress MLA Tripathi is the great-grandson of Kamla Pati Tripathi, the former UP Chief Minister. The exit of Lalitesh is being considered as a setback to the Congress ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh State Assembly polls. Kamla Pati Tripathi was a member of the UP Assembly in 1937 in the pre-independence era. In 1971, he became the Chief Minister of UP for two years. Later on, in 1973, 1978, 1980, 1985 and 1986, Kamla Pati Tripathi was the Congress Rajya Sabha MP. The son of Kamla Pati Tripathi, Lok Pati Tripathi also became a minister in the UP government, his grandson Lalitesh became MLA from the Madihaan Assembly seat in 2012.

The Assembly seat is part of the Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat which houses around 1.5 lakh Brahmin voters. Apart from this, there is a large number of Yadav, Bind, Kol, Kurmi and other backward caste voters. At the moment, Anupriya Patel has won the election from the Mirzapur seat on the Apna Dal ticket in alliance with the BJP.

There is speculation of Tripathi joining the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party ahead of the Assembly polls, however, he has denied such rumours.

