Uttar Pradesh: Key BJP Meeting in Lucknow Today to Finalise Yogi 2.0 Govt 

A key BJP meeting is slated to take place in Lucknow on Thursday to discuss the formation of Yogi 2.0 government in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said that formal approval for re-election of Yogi Adityanath for the post of chief minister is expected in this meeting.

Along with senior BJP leader, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the meeting as party’s observer for government formation, sources said, adding that Yogi Adityanath will be elected as the leader in the BJP Legislature.

The name of Deputy chief minister is also likely to be finalised in this key meeting amid suspense over the post, following the defeat of Keshav Maurya in the recently concluded assembly election in UP.

Yogi Adityanath is expected to reach Raj Bhawan on Thursday evening and stake claim to form the government before Governor Anandiben Patel with the support of 273 MLAs.

BJP asks all MLAs to attend meeting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked all its MLAs to be present for the meeting. Election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state president Swatantra Dev Singh, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma will also be present in the meeting.

Yogi Adityanath will take oath of office and secrecy at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium at 4 pm on Friday, March 25.

Candidates for post of Speaker

BJP leader Surya Pratap Shahi, former Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna and former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya are said to be the top candidates for the post of Speaker of the 18th Assembly. According to sources, senior BJP leaders believe that Baby Rani Maurya’s experience as governor makes her a good fit for the post of Speaker of the assembly.

Meanwhile, UP Governor Anandiben Patel has appointed Ramapati Shastri, the senior-most member of the Legislative Assembly, as the Pro-tem Speaker. He will continue in this post till the election of the Speaker. Shastri, along with five other senior members, will administer the oath to the newly elected MLAs in the Assembly on March 28-29. These include the names of former Assembly Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey, Suresh Khanna, Jai Pratap Singh, Fateh Bahadur Singh and Rampal.

According to the sources, Amit Shah will come with a list of those who have to take oath as a minister in the Yogi cabinet. The list has been finalised after a brainstorming session with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and other senior BJP leaders, sources said.

