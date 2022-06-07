Uttar Pradesh Looks to Strengthen Economic and Trade Relations with Japan

To strengthen the economic and trade relationship between Japan and Uttar Pradesh and considering the possible options for promoting exports from the state, a virtual conference was organised between the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Embassy of India in Japan on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of India to Japan Sanjay Verma; Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion (MSME); C Rajasekhar, OSD (State), Ministry of External Affairs and Arvind Kumar, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner.

Discussions were held to explore the possibilities of bilateral trade between Uttar Pradesh and Japan in areas such as handicrafts, food, electronics, apparel, carpet, leather, and ODOP products.

Sehgal discussed the manufacturing potential of Uttar Pradesh in all these sectors. He said these sectors are in line with the market demand in Japan.

Sanjay Verma assured full cooperation to the state in its efforts to organise state-centric webinars, and virtual buyer-seller meet. He also assured to extend full cooperation to Uttar Pradesh in sending state delegations to Japan by the end of the year.

He suggested that the certification and quality norms should be strictly followed by our exporters while exporting to Japan.

Mentioning the recently organised groundbreaking ceremony 3.0 in Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Kumar said the state is determined to invite investments from different countries.

C Rajasekhar stressed the need to provide hand-holding support to MSMEs in their internationalisation journey and said the MEA would facilitate the Government of Uttar Pradesh to promote exports through appropriate events such as trade and investment-based road shows and exhibitions.

The meeting was also attended by officers of the Export Promotion Bureau, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Export Promotion Council, and Exim Bank India.

