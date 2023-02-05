Uttar Pradesh Will Play a Big Role in India Becoming a $5 Trillion Economy: CM Yogi to News18

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state had made its development journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. LIVE Updates

In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, the chief minister said Uttar Pradesh was moving towards becoming a $1 trillion economy, after the coronavirus pandemic had put a temporary halt to the goal.

“Now the country and state have emerged from coronavirus," CM Yogi said, adding that if India had to reach its destination of becoming a $5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh would play a pivotal role in the journey.

Positive about the trend so far, CM Yogi said the growth rate of Uttar Pradesh is between 13% to 14%. “Uttar Pradesh has the country’s most fertile land," he said, expressing optimism on the opportunities that lay within the state.

Further elaborating on economic reforms carried out within the state, Yogi said the state had doubled its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and per capita income under PM Modi’s leadership. “We faced challenges due to Covid-19, but state recovered from this crisis," he said.

“If the country has to achieve its goal of becoming an economy of $5 trillion, then the role of Uttar Pradesh will be big. Uttar Pradesh has capabilities to grow in the agricultural and MSME sectors due to massive man power," the chief minister said.

“Uttar Pradesh has 96 lakh units for MSME Sector," he said, adding that the state has immense scope for employment.

