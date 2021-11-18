CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand AAP CM Candidate Ajay Kothiyal to Contest from Gangotri Assembly Seat

AAP's Uttarakhand CM candidate Ajay Kothiyal is set to contest from Gangotri seat.

AAP's Uttarakhand CM candidate Ajay Kothiyal is set to contest from Gangotri seat. (Image: @ColAjayKothiyal/Twitter)

AAP leader Manish Sisodia canvassed for Kothiyal and accused the successive Congress and BJP governments in the state of not keeping the promises they made to the people.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly polls Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd) will contest from the Gangotri seat in Uttarkashi district, party leader Manish Sisodia said. Making the announcement in Uttarkashi on Wednesday, Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, claimed that an era of clean politics in Uttarakhand will usher in from Gangotri the place where the holy Ganga river originates.

Addressing a public meeting in Gangotri, he canvassed for Kothiyal and accused the successive Congress and BJP governments in the state of not keeping the promises they made to the people.

Though Kothiyal comes from a non-political background, he is quite popular in the area. He had used his military experience to help the locals deal with the aftermath of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. He has been a principal of the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi. According to political observers, the decision to field Kothiyal from the seat has been prompted by the discontent among the priests in the Chardham towns, including Gangotri, against the ruling BJP over the Chardham Devasthanam Board.

Constituted during Trivendra Singh Rawat’s chief ministership, Devasthanam Board controls the affairs of 51 temples, including the Chardham, in Uttarakhand. The priests of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri have been demanding the board’s dissolution saying it is an infringement on their traditional rights over the temples.

The electoral history of Gangotri shows that the party which wins this seat forms government in the state.

November 18, 2021