Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Harish Rawat, Former CM and Senior Congress Leader, Loses by Big Margin in Lalkuwa

The counting of voting for hill state Uttarakhand is underway. The counting of votes for the recently held polls to the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly has shown a defeat to one of the popular candidates for Uttarakhand, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

As per the voting trends, the 72-year-old, former Uttarakhand CM, and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat have lost in his Lalkuan constituency by a big margin. Harish Rawat, who has over a five-decade-old political career has lost from the seat from Lalkuan in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district. He has lost to the BJP candidate, Mohan Singh Bisht by over 14,000 votes in Lalkuwa.

Rawat who was earlier confident of his victory in this assembly election has been a five-time MP. He has served as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017. He had also held the position of Union Minister of Water Resources in the cabinet of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from 2012 to 2014. Earlier, several pre-poll surveys had projected Rawat as the most popular CM face in the state.

In a neck-to-neck battle between Congress and BJP, as of the recent counting numbers, CM Dani is trailing by 2,000 votes, with this, the ruling BJP has secured a comfortable lead in Uttarakhand. The counting numbers have given an edge to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to come back for the consecutive second term in office in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also thrown its hat in the ring this time. It has declared Col Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face.

