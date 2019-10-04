Take the pledge to vote

Uttarakhand BJP Expels 90 Workers, Office Bearers for Anti-Party Activities

The list of 90 party workers include 40 people who were stripped of their organisational posts after disciplinary action was initiated against them last week.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 8:36 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand BJP on Friday expelled 90 party workers and office bearers for indulging in anti-party activities.

Pradesh BJP general secretary Rajendra Bhandari said the action was taken on the direction of Pradesh BJP chief Ajay Bhatt after they were found guilty of entering poll fray against party-supported nominees in zila panchayat polls and campaigning against them.

He said action will also be taken against others if they are found guilty of indiscipline. Bhatt had earlier threatened to expel such workers from the party for six years.

The list of 90 party workers include 40 people who were stripped of their organisational posts after disciplinary action was initiated against them last week, Pradesh BJP media incharge Devendra Bhasin said.

The office bearers, who were absolved of their organisational responsibilities and ousted from the party, were of the level of mandal general secretaries, mandal presidents and district vice presidents.

Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in 12 districts of the state in three phases from October 6 to October 16.

