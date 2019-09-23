Uttarakhand BJP Expels Sonkar from Party after His Name Surfaces in Dehradun Hooch Tragedy
Ajay Sonkar was expelled from the party by BJP Mahaanagar president Vinay Goyal on the direction of Pradesh party president Ajay Bhatt, Pradesh BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said.
File image of BJP flag. (Image: AFP)
Dehradun: The BJP on Monday expelled Ajay Sonkar from the party after his name cropped up as the main accused in connection with the illicit liquor tragedy in Pathariya Peer area here, which claimed six lives.
Sonkar was expelled from the party by BJP Mahaanagar president Vinay Goyal on the direction of Pradesh party president Ajay Bhatt, Pradesh BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said.
Six people died and three others took ill after consuming illicit liquor in Pathariya peer slum locality near the Nashville Road in the heart of the city on September 19 and 20.
Sonkar, a former councillor from the Congress, had joined the BJP after the 2017 assembly polls.
