Uttarakhand BJP Releases ‘Modi Aarti’ in PM's Praise, Congress Files Complaint for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries in Uttarakhand have come up with ‘Modi Aarti’, written along the lines of religious hymn of ‘Hanuman Aarti’, to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handling the coronavirus situation well in the country and helping the United States by offering hydroxychloroquine drug in such a difficult times.

Written by a BJP supporter, the ‘Modi Aarti’ was launched on May 22 at a function organised by Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi and presided over by Uttarakhand Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

The ‘Modi Aarti’ is filled with praises for the Prime Minister, from decision on revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir to providing hydroxychloroquine to the US and his initiative to fight terrorism and corruption in the country.

“Prime Minister is God to me. I worship Modi ji daily as he gives positive energy. What’s wrong if we are praising him?” Joshi told News18, adding that he will erect a statue of Prime Minister Modi once the coronavirus crisis ends.

However, the Congress, which is a main opposition party in Uttarakhand, has strongly criticised the BJP for allegedly insulting the religious sentiments by its move.

Congress’ state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana asserted that it is hence proved once again that the BJP has loads of ‘andh bhakts’ – a term loosely used for die-hard BJP supporters.

Expressing a strong disapproval, Congress’ youth wing staged a protest over the matter, while party’s women wing lodged a formal complaint with the local police for “hurting religious sentiments” in ‘Modi Aarti’ for equating Prime Minister Modi with God.

Earlier, the BJP and Congress had been on loggerheads over running kitchen for migrants on the name of their respective top leaders. In retaliation to ‘Modi Kitchen’, the Congress party had introduced ‘Sonia Kitchen’. The BJP had then accused the Congress for copying the idea.

