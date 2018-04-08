Uttarakhand Civic Body Polls Notification on May 13

The notification for civic body polls in Uttarakhand will be issued on May 13, according to an official communication.Stating this in a letter to Uttarakhand Election Commission, Secretary Urban Development R K Sudhanshu said due to unavoidable reasons the notification for civic body polls in the state cannot be issued on April 9 as decided earlier."Due to unavoidable circumstances delaying the expansion and reorganisation of civic bodies the notification for civic body polls in the state cannot be done on April 9 as decided earlier. Despite addressing related matters on priority and in a time-bound manner the notification can be issued only on May 13," the letter said.Enclosing its detailed programme, the department said delimitation and reservation of municipal wards will be carried out from April 9 to May 12 after which notification for the polls can be issued.The state government has been accused of not being serious about holding civic body polls in the state on time by the state election commission which has also moved the Uttarakhand High Court over the matter.Hearing the commissions petition the high court has sought a reply from the state government on April 11.Civic bodies in the state complete their five-year term on May 3.