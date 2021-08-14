Uttarakhand CM Appoints Six PROs, Three to Coordinate with RSS

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appointed six public relations officers, three of whom have been assigned the task of coordinating with the RSS and its affiliates. The appointments were made on August 6 through an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan.

Three public relations officers (PROs)-Bhajram Panwar, Gaurav Singh and Rajesh Sethi-have been entrusted with the task of coordinating with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates. Panwar will coordinate with Sangh functionaries from the chief minister's camp office at his official residence, Singh from the CM's office at the secretariat and Sethi from his Vidhan Sabha camp office, the order said.

Their job will be to reserve time for the Sangh and their affiliates, and deal with issues raised by them. RSS sources here said having in the CMO the officials who have worked for the organisation will facilitate better understanding of problems raised by the Sangh.

The other three PROs-Pramod Joshi, Nandan Singh Bisht and Mulayam Singh Rawat-have also been formerly associated with the BJP. Joshi and Bisht will look after affairs related to the CM's constituency while Rawat will handle complaints and suggestions from people in general.

