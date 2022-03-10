Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat had on February 21 claimed his Congress party will win 45-48 seats in the assembly polls this time owing to a strong anti-incumbency wave. Election to the 70-member assembly in Uttarakhand was held on February 14 and the results are to be announced on March 10.

“If we compare the 2002 assembly polls with the 2022 assembly polls we are in a better position this time. In 2002 we won the polls on the strength of our positivity while the anti-incumbency against the BJP government at that time was not as strong as this time,” Rawat said. “In comparison to 2002 there is more positivity in Congress in 2022 and so is the anti-incumbency against the BJP. So we are confident of winning 45-48 seats and forming the government,” he said.