Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Winners List: Constituency Wise Results

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to secure another victory in Uttarakhand with its candidates leading in 47 assembly seats while the main opposition Congress is ahead in 18 seats. Though the incumbent BJP headed to a remarkable victory in the hill state, 46-year-old party Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost his own election from Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district at the hands of Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri. Dhami last year replaced Tirath Singh Rawat as the CM following the latter’s resignation. Dhami thus became Uttarakhand’s tenth CM and seventh from the BJP.

Meanwhile, BSP and Independent candidates were ahead on two seats each. Harish Rawat, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, lost in his Lalkuwa constituency by a big margin. Rawat, who has over a five-decade-old political career, was defeated by BJP candidate, Mohan Singh Bisht, by over 14,000 votes in Lalkuwa. On the other hand, Yashpal Arya, who had returned to the Congress fold from the BJP ahead of the polls, beat BJP’s Rajesh Kumar in Bajpur. The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time, something which has never happened in the state’s 21-year history. The BJP had won 57 out of the total 70 assembly seats in the state in 2017, while the Congress had won just 11 seats.

Here’s the full list of winners/leading candidates from Uttarakhand (To be updated as results pour in):

Purola - Durgeshwar Lal (BJP)

Yamunotri - Sanjay Dobhal (IND)

Gangotri - Suresh Singh Chauhan (BJP)

Badrinath - Rajendra Singh Bhandari (INC)

Tharali - Bhupal Ram Tamta (BJP)

Karanprayag - Anil Nautiyal (BJP)

Kedarnath - Shaila Rani Rawat (BJP)

Rudraprayag - Bharat Singh Chaudhary (BJP)

Ghansali - Shakti Lal Shah (BJP)

Deoprayag - Vinod Kandari (BJP)

Narendranagar - Subodh Uniyal (BJP)

Pratap Nagar - Vikram Singh Negi (INC)

Tehri - Kishore Upadhyay (BJP)

Dhanolti - Pritam Singh Panwar (BJP)

Chakrata - Pritam Singh (INC)

Vikasnagar - Munna Singh Chauhan (INC)

Sahaspur - Sahdev Singh Pundir (BJP)

Dharampur - Vinod Chamoli (BJP)

Raipur - Umesh Sharma Kau (INC)

Rajpur Road - Khajan Das (BJP)

Dehradun Cantt. - Savita Kapoor (BJP)

Mussoorie - Ganesh Joshi (BJP)

Doiwala - Brij Bhushan Gairola (BJP)

Rishikesh - Prem Chandra Agarwal (BJP)

Haridwar - Madan Kaushik (BJP)

B.H.E.L Ranipur - Adesh Chauhan (BJP)

Jwalapur - Er. Ravi Bahadur (INC)

Bhagwanpur - Mamata Rakesh (INC)

Jhabrera - Virendra Kumar (INC)

Pirankaliyar - Furkan Ahmad (INC)

Roorkee - Pradeep Batra (BJP)

Khanpur - Umesh Kumar (IND)

Manglore - Sarwat Kareem Ansari (BSP)

Laksar - Shahzad (BSP)

Haridwar Rural - Anupama Rawat (INC)

Yamkeshwar - Renu Bisht (BJP)

Pauri - Rajkumar Pori (BJP)

Srinagar - Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat (BJP)

Chaubattakhal - Satpal Maharaj (BJP)

Lansdowne - Dileep Singh Rawat (BJP)

Kotdwar - Ritu Khanduri Bhushan (BJP)

Dharchula - Harish Singh Dhami (INC)

Didihat - Vishan Singh (BJP)

Pithoragarh - Mayukh Mahar (INC)

Gangolihat - Fakeer Ram (BJP)

Kapkote - Suresh Gariya (BJP)

Bageshwar - Chandan Ram Dass (BJP)

Dwarahat - Madan Singh Bisht (INC)

Salt - Mahesh Jeena (BJP)

Ranikhet - Pramod Nainwal (BJP)

Someshwar - Rekha Arya (BJP)

Almora - Manoj Tewari (INC)

Jageshwar - Mohan Singh (BJP)

Lohaghat - Khushal Singh Adhikari (INC)

Champawat - Kailash Chandra Gahtori (BJP)

LalKuwa - Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP)

Bhimtaal - Ram Singh Kaira (BJP)

Nainital - Sarita Arya (BJP)

Haldwani - Sumit Hridayesh (INC)

Kalabhungi - Banshidhar Bhagat (BJP)

Ramnagar - Diwan Singh Bisht (BJP)

Jaspur - Adesh Singh Chauhan (INC)

Kashipur - Trilok Singh Cheema (BJP)

Bajpur - Yashpal Arya (INC)

Gadarpur - Arvind Pandey (BJP)

Rudrapur - Shiv Arora (BJP)

Kichha - Tilak Raj Behar (INC)

Sitarganj - Saurabh Bahuguna (BJP)

Nanak Matta - Gopal Singh Rana (INC)

Khatima - Bhuwan Chandra Kapri (INC)

