Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur Have More MLAs with Criminal Charges than 2017: ADR

At least 49 of the MLAs elected to the 40-member Goa, 60-member Manipur and 70-member Uttarakhand assemblies are facing criminal charges, reports from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) suggest. Of them, 34 are facing serious cases.

In 2017, 33 candidates had criminal cases, while 22 from these assemblies faced serious charges.

Of the 170 MLAs elected to these assemblies, 145 (85%) are crorepatis, the reports suggested. In 2017, 123 MLAs from the three states were crorepatis.

UTTARAKHAND ASSEMBLY

Of the 70 winning candidates, 19 (27%) have declared criminal cases in their affidavits, including 10 (14%) with serious criminal charges. In 2017, 22 (31%) MLAs had declared criminal cases, while 14 (20%) had declared serious criminal cases.

The BJP got a clear mandate in the state as it won 47 seats, while the Congress got 19 seats. Two candidates are independent, while two are from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In terms of parties, eight each from the BJP and Congress have declared criminal cases in their affidavits. One MLA from BSP is facing criminal charges, while both the independent MLAs are also on the list. Further, five (11%) from the BJP, four (21%) from the Congress and one of the independent winners face serious criminal cases.

A total of 58 (83%) MLAs are crorepatis, up from 51 in 2017. Of the 70 winning candidates, eight (11%) are women. In 2017, of the 70 MLAs, 5 (7%) were women.

GOA ASSEMBLY

The Goa Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 40 winning candidates. Of these, 16 (40%) have declared criminal cases. In 2017, this number was nine (23%). Further, 13 (33%) winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases, up from six (15%) in 2017.

In the 40-member Goa assembly, the BJP bagged 20 seats, while the Congress got 11. Two MLAs are from the MGP and an equal number from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Three are independents and one each from the Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party.

“Two winning candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women, including one, who has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376),” one of the reports stated.

In terms of political parties, seven from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress each, while one each from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party have declared criminal cases in their affidavits. Six each from the BJP and Congress, while one from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak have declared serious criminal cases.

“Of the 40 winning candidates analysed, 39 (98%) are crorepatis,” the report said, adding in 2017, all the MLAs were crorepatis.

Also, this time three women are elected to the house, one more than the previous assembly.

MANIPUR ASSEMBLY

Of the 60 winning candidates, 14 (23%) have declared criminal cases in their affidavits, including 11 (18%) who are facing serious criminal cases. In 2017, two MLAs had declared criminal cases and both were facing serious charges.

In the 60-member assembly, the BJP has bagged 32 seats, while the Congress has won five seats. Seven candidates from the National People’s Party (NPP) have won, along with six from the Janata Dal (United). Three candidates are independents, while two are from the Kuki People’s Alliance and five from Naga Peoples Front.

In terms of party, seven (22%) from the BJP, four (80%) from the Congress and one each from the NPP and JD(U) and one independent candidate have declared criminal cases in their affidavits.

Five (16%) from the BJP, four (80%) from the Congress and one each from the NPP and JD(U) have declared serious criminal cases.

Up from 32 in 2017, 48 (80%) newly elected MLAs are crorepatis. In addition, Manipur has elected five (8%) women to the house, up from two in the last elections.

