Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP Expected to Sweep Amidst a Tough Contest with Congress
Uttarakhand, which was carved out of Uttar Pradesh 19 years ago, witnesses the battle between traditional rivals BJP and Congress.
File photo of Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (PTI)
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: As the much anticipated counting for the Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 begins shortly, the major players in the state prepare themselves for their fate. The two national parties—the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress—have been the traditional rivals in the region since Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000.
The saffron party, led by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, put up a strong fight against Congress, which has on and off dominated the seen in the state. The key candidates were Congress leader and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and BJP state chief Ajay Bhatt contesting from Nainital.
With Bhatt being a new face in Nainital, Trivendra Rawat was campaigning vigorously for him, while he also went on a whirlwind of tour across the state. This 'battle of CMs' made Nainital one of the most keenly observed seat in these General Assembly elections.
Here are the top ten developments from the state:
1) The News18-IPSOS exit poll predicted that the BJP is set to win 4 out of the 5 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand. In 2014, the BJP had swept the general elections, winning all five seats. Prior to this, in 2009, Congress had achieved the same feat. The grand old party will now be fighting to regain its old glory.
2) A voter turnout of 61.50 % was recorded in Uttarakhand which went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019. The state had registered 60.7 % voting in 2014 general elections. With a vote share of 55.65%, the BJP had swept the state.
3) It’s a first for Congress' Harish Rawat in Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency. The 'poster boy' of Congress, Rawat, has fought and won polls from Almora and Haridwar before. He has been a five-time MP and was the minister of water resources in the cabinet of Manmohan Singh during 2012-2014.
4) Nainital is considered a prestigious seat as it was previously held by former defence minister KC Pant and former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand CM, the late ND Tiwari.
5) BJP stalwart Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who was outed of the poll race this year, has been a known face in Nainital for years and is also the sitting MP.
6) Among other major players are BJP leader BC Khanduri's son Manish from Pauri Garhwal. He is faced with Khanduri's disciple Tirath Singh Rawat. Tirath was elevated to the post of state president in 2013 due to the "blessings of his political guru" BC Khanduri.
7) The Tehri constituency will also witness a tough battle between Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh and BJP's sitting MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah. Singh is credited with winning the Chakrata seat despite his party faring poorly in the last assembly election. Though a sitting MP from the Tehri royal family which has a strong political hold in the constituency, Shah faces the challenge of overcoming an anti-incumbency factor and taking on a strong opponent in Singh.
8) This time, the key issues in the hill state were the man-animal conflict, migration and weakening agricultural practices, unemployment and job crisis, lack of drinking water supply and poor road connectivity. Surprisingly, the pitch to make Gairsain the state capital was missing from the discourse this time, though it was hotly debated during the assembly polls.
9) The northern state of Uttarakhand has 5 seats—Almora, Pauri Garhwal, Hardwar, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal—in the Lok Sabha of which 1 are reserved for Scheduled Castes. Uttarakhand also sends 3 members to the Rajya Sabha.
10) According to the latest available data, there are a total of 77,17,126 eligible voters in Uttarakhand, of which 40,71,363 are male, 36,45,533 female and 230 voters of the Third Gender.
