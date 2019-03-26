Uttarakhand Minister Accused of Threatening Cop at Police Station, Congress to File Complaint With EC

The Congress in Uttarakhand on Tuesday said it will file a formal complaint with the Election Commission after a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party minister was caught on video threatening a police officer in support of mining stakeholders.The alleged incident took place at the Kundeswari police station in Udham Singh Nagar district. Arvind Pandey, who holds multiple portfolios in the Uttarakhand Cabinet, entered the station and allegedly threatened a cop for taking action against vehicles reportedly involved in transporting sand. The vehicles were seized from Kashipur town of the district.“Kya naam hai bey, hatt (what is your name, move),” Pandey is heard telling the station in-charge. A group made up of the minister’s supporters also entered the station premises and allegedly created a ruckus. “We have our (BJP) government. I assure you that your interests will not be affected,” Pandey is heard telling the group.After the video surfaced, Congress state secretary Lalit Joshi said the party will file a formal complaint with the poll panel. Udham Singh Nagar Additional Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra said the police will take “appropriate action”.The BJP, meanwhile, accused the Congress of “making a mountain out of a molehill” although party spokesperson Bindesh Gupta agreed that the minister should have been “more cautious”. Pandey was not available for comments.The US Nagar district is part of the Nainital parliamentary constituency where former Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat will be up against Uttarakhand BJP President Ajay Bhatt. Elections in Uttarakhand will be held on April 11.