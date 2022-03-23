Uttarakhand Minister Saurabh Bahuguna Loses His iPhone 13 During Swearing-in, Appeals on FB

Cabinet Minister in Pushkar Dhami Government in Uttarakhand, Saurabh Bahuguna lost his iPhone 13 during the swearing-in ceremony in Dehradun on Wednesday. The MLA who took oath as a minister at the ceremony in Parade Ground later issued a social media post about the incident and has appealed to the people to contact him in case anyone finds his phone.

Bahuguna wrote on Facebook, “Today at Parade Ground during the swearing-in ceremony, I lost my mobile phone (iPhone 13) somewhere. If anyone comes across it then they should contact me via my Facebook page. Please be careful if you receive any call from my number.”

Saurabh Bahuguna is the younger son of former Uttarakhand chief minister Vijay Bahuguna. His grandfather Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna was a former union minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. His father Vijay Bahuguna was elected as MLA from the Sitarganj seat in 2012, while Saurabh Bahuguna reached the Uttarakhand assembly after winning the assembly elections in 2017. This time too, the BJP fielded Saurabh from Sitarganj. Saurabh Bahuguna has been inducted as a first-time minister.

The Dhami cabinet can accommodate a total of eleven ministers. However, eight including lone woman minister Rekha Arya were administered the oath of secrecy on Wednesday. Three positions are still vacant in the cabinet. Those who were administered oaths included Pushkar Singh Dhami, Dhan Singh Rawat, Ganesh Joshi, Rekha Arya, Subodh Uniyal, Saurabh Bahuguna, Premchand Agarwal, Chandan Ram Das and Satpal Maharaj for the post of cabinet ministers.

