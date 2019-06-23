Uttarakhand MLA Threatens Journalist in Viral Video, BJP Suspends Him for 3 Months
Champion cannot attend any of the meetings of the party or its legislators now for three months, Bansal said after a meeting of Pradesh BJP office bearers in Rishikesh.
File photo of BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion.
Dehradun: The BJP has suspended Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from the party on charges of indiscipline.
Champion's three-month suspension follows preliminary investigations by the party into charges of indiscipline against him and that of threatening a journalist, Pradesh BJP general secretary Naresh Bansal told reporters late on Saturday evening.
Champion cannot attend any of the meetings of the party or its legislators now for three months, Bansal said after a meeting of Pradesh BJP office bearers in Rishikesh.
A video had gone viral recently in which Champion was purportedly threatening an electronic media journalist at Uttarakhand Niwas in New Delhi.
He was also in the news some time ago for publicly indulging in a war of words with BJP MLA from Jhabreda Deshraj Karnawal.
Champion, who wanted a ticket for his wife for the Lok Sabha polls from Haridwar, had described the then sitting MP from the seat and now HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as a "migratory bird".
He was among the nine Congress MLAs who had rebelled against Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
- Angry Seagulls Don't Let Elderly UK Couple Leave Their Own Home for Six Days
- Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone and Asks for ID, Actress' Response Breaking Internet
- Google Pixel 4 Leaks in New Mint Green and White Colour Variants
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s