Uttarakhand Summer Capital Gairsain to Have e-Vidhan Sabha, Says CM Rawat on World Environment Day

File picture of the Assembly building at Gairsain during winters. (News18)

File picture of the Assembly building at Gairsain during winters. (News18)

Describing it as another step towards e-governance, he said the Uttarakhand government has already started having paperless e-cabinet meetings.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 5, 2020, 8:15 PM IST
Uttarakhand summer capital Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced on the World Environment Day on Friday.

"Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha so that we do not have to take any files there. We will conduct assembly sessions there using technology," Rawat said at a meeting held with district magistrates via videoconferencing.

Describing it as another step towards e-governance, he said the Uttarakhand government has already started having paperless e-cabinet meetings.

One e-cabinet meeting saves almost one tree, Rawat said. A decision to convert all offices up to the block level into e offices has been taken and 17 e offices have already come into existence, he informed.

Gairsain was granted the status of the state's summer capital in March.

He said environment conservation is a collective responsibility and efforts will have to be made to ensure people's participation in the process to conserve the environment and bio-diversity.

The chief minister said people should be involved in tree plantation programmes while maintaining social distancing on the occasion of Harela festival in the state.


