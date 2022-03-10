Uttarakhand's 'Jinxed' CM Residence Myth Continues as CM Dhami Loses Seat to Congress

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost to Congress’ Khatima after leading BJP to a majority in the state. BJP’s win in Uttarakhand has become soar after its chief minister could not secure his seat from his consistency. Political pundits claim that Dhami’s loss has continued to reiterate the myth behind Uttarakhand’s ‘jinxed’ CM residence.

It is believed that whoever stays in the Uttarakhand’s official CM residence loses his seat in the next term. Dhami had priests perform ‘pujas’, ‘cleaning rituals’, and ‘Vastu correction’ before moving into his new official residence. The ‘corrective measures, however, do not seem to have worked for Dhami as he has lost the election and is unlikely to return as CM despite his party winning the state.

Dhami’s predecessor Tirath Singh Rawat who had the shortest tenure as the CM, avoided the residence. A major “Vastu dosh” was corrected by covering up the swimming pool inside the premise ahead of former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat’s entry in 2017.

Advertisement

The three chief ministers who chose to stay in the house had suffered premature ouster from office. The CMs who had to leave the residence include Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Vijay Bahuguna, and Trivendra Singh Rawat.

After the hattrick, it was believed that the residence has brought ill luck to former chief ministers.

The myth was so strong that Harish Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat decided against staying at the official residence, however, the tenure of these two chief ministers could not have a smooth run in the top office either.

The bungalow was constructed for Rs 16 crore and has eight king-size bedrooms, a couple of living rooms, a huge hall, and ample space to conduct official works. The bungalow is built on New Cantonment Road across over 10 acres.

On the contrary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to have broken the jinx related to Noida. Earlier there was a saying that any CM that visits Noida or builds an Expressway never returns to power in the state. The UP CM Yogi Adityanath who is set to return has not only visited Noida but has also built a flyover.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.