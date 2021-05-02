Uttarpara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

185. Uttarpara (उत्तरपाड़ा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Uttarpara is part of 27. Srerampur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.44%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,59,485 eligible electors, of which 1,29,233 were male, 1,30,247 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Uttarpara in 2021 is 1008.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,42,165 eligible electors, of which 1,21,785 were male, 1,20,379 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,099 eligible electors, of which 1,11,129 were male, 1,05,970 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Uttarpara in 2016 was 437. In 2011, there were 265.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Prabir Kumar Ghosal of TMC won in this seat by defeating Prof. Dr.Srutinath Praharaj of CPIM by a margin of 12,000 votes which was 6.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.89% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Anup Ghosal of TMC won in this seat defeating Prof. Dr. Srutinath Praharaj of CPIM by a margin of 43,193 votes which was 24.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 59.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 185. Uttarpara Assembly segment of Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Srerampur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Uttarpara are: Kanchan Mullick (TMC), Prabir Kumar Ghosal (BJP), Rajat Banerjee (Bappa) (CPIM), Sourav Roy (CPIMLL), Ranjan Mukherjee (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.57%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.14%, while it was 80.77% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 360 polling stations in 185. Uttarpara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 289. In 2011 there were 253 polling stations.

EXTENT:

185. Uttarpara constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. Uttarpara-Kotrang (M), 2. Konnagar (M), 3. Nabagram, Kanaipur, Raghunathpur of CDB Sreerampur-Uttarpara (Part). It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Uttarpara is 22 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Uttarpara is: 22°41’15.0"N 88°20’29.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Uttarpara results.

