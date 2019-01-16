English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uzbekistan President to be Chief Guest at Vibrant Gujarat Summit
PM Modi will also be having a one-on-one meetings with the heads of five states, Denmark, Czech Republic, Uzbekistan, Malta and Rwanda.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Gandhinagar: President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, as a key guest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will inaugurate the summit themed 'Shaping a New India.'
This is the second visit of President Mirziyoyev to India during the last four months.
PM Modi will also be having a one-on-one meetings with the heads of five states, Denmark, Czech Republic, Uzbekistan, Malta and Rwanda.
A high level delegation of Uzbekistan at Gujarat summit includes heads of Investment Committee, Trade Committee, Chamber of Commerce, Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as more than 60 business owners, CEOs of biggest national and private companies of Uzbekistan.
The country seminar of Uzbekistan will take place on the second day of Vibrant Gujarat forum on January 18, 2019. Special focus will be made on Uzbek Indian Free Pharmaceutical Zone in Andijan region of Uzbekistan.
Uzbekistan-India Business council will also hold its first meeting during the Gujarat summit.
Country pavilion of Uzbekistan at Gujarat Trade Show will expose large spectrum of industries including automobile, metallurgy, pharmaceutical, construction, IT, banking, textile and leather, machinery, food processing, tourism, education and others.
