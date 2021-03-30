politics

Vadakara Candidate List: Key Contests in Vadakara Assembly Constituency of Kerala
1-MIN READ

Vadakara Candidate List: Key Contests in Vadakara Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Vatakara constituency are: Manayath Chandran of LJD, K. K. Rema of RMPI, M. Rajesh Kumar of BJP

Vadakara Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Vadakara seat is part of the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections C.K.Nanu of JDS won from this seat beating Manayath Chandran of JDU by a margin of 9,511 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections C.K.Nanu of JDS won from this this constituency defeating Adv.M.K. Premnath of SJD by a margin of 847 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Vadakara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Vadakara Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 30, 2021, 16:44 IST