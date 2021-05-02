Vadakara Election Result 2021 Live Updates: K K Rema of RMPOI Leading

20. Vadakara (वडक्कारा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kozhikode district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Vadakara is part of 3. Vadakara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.2%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.24%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,67,406 eligible electors, of which 79,627 were male, 87,778 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vadakara in 2021 is 1102.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,58,907 eligible electors, of which 75,470 were male, 83,437 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,41,576 eligible electors, of which 66,015 were male, 75,549 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vadakara in 2016 was 398. In 2011, there were 274.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, C.K.Nanu of JDS won in this seat by defeating Manayath Chandran of JDU by a margin of 9,511 votes which was 7.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 37.98% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, C.K.Nanu of JDS won in this seat defeating Adv.M.K. Premnath of SJD by a margin of 847 votes which was 0.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 41.05% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 20. Vadakara Assembly segment of Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Vadakara are: Advocate M Rajesh Kumar (BJP), Manayath Chandran (LTJD), Musthafa Paleri (SDPOI), K K Rema (RMPOI), Gangadharan Madappally (IND), Velluparambath Chandran (IND), Rama Kuniyil (IND), Rama Cheriya Kayyil (IND), K T K Rama Padannayil (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.55%, while it was 80.74% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 20. Vadakara constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 139. In 2011 there were 137 polling stations.

EXTENT:

20. Vadakara constituency comprises of the following areas of Kozhikode district of Kerala: Vadakara Municipality and Azhiyur, Chorode, Eramala and Onchiam Panchayats in Vadakara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kozhikode.

The total area covered by Vadakara is 73 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vadakara is: 11°38’10.7"N 75°35’15.4"E.

