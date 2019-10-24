Vadgaol Sheri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (वडगाव शेरी) Wadgaon Sheri : Sunil Vijay Tingre of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

208. Vadgaol Sheri ( ( Wadgaon Sheri, Vadgaoln Sheri) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.03% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.18%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,53,418 eligible electors, of which 2,37,412 were male, 2,15,986 female and 20 voters of the third gender. A total of 435 service voters had also registered to vote.

Vadgaol Sheri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 7095 59.12% Sunil Vijay Tingre LEADING BJP 4845 40.37% Mulik Jagdish Tukaram AAP 61 0.51% Ganesh Balkrishna Dhamale VBA -- 0.00% Pravin Bapurao Gaikwad IND -- 0.00% Shashikant Dhondiba Raut BSP -- 0.00% Bengale Rajesh Dattatray PBRP -- 0.00% Prasad Subhash Kodre NOTA -- 0.00% Nota SBP -- 0.00% Prakash Raybhan Parkhe AIMIM -- 0.00% Daniyal Landge BLRP -- 0.00% Gulhane Vitthal Jayram IND -- 0.00% Auoti Savita Arjun IND -- 0.00% Bhosale Jitendra

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 4,09,772 eligible electors, of which 2,14,793 were male, 1,94,978 female and 20 voters of the third gender. A total of 435 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,65,861.

Vadgaol Sheri has an elector sex ratio of 909.75.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagdish Tukaram Muluk of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 5325 votes which was 2.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.22% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bapusaheb Tukaram Pathare of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 33116 votes which was 19.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 43% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 208. Vadgaol Sheri Assembly segment of Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Pune Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 46.94%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 54.02%, while it was 45.79 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.08%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 417 polling stations in 208. Vadgaol Sheri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 412.

Extent: 208. Vadgaol Sheri constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Pune Municipal Corp. (Part)-Ward No. 8 to 15, 64 to 68, 125 to 129, Haveli Tehsil (Part)- Revenue Circle Kalas (excluding Area Transferred to PMC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Vadgaol Sheri is: 18.5862 73.9211.

