Vadodara Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Baroda): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Ranjanben Bhatt BJP Ranjanben Bhatt LEADING

Vadodara Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME AIHC -- -- Jat Subhas Singh Brijlal YJJP -- -- Gohil Rinku SUCI -- -- Tapan Dasgupta BMP -- -- Mohsimmiya (Saiyad Mohsin Bapu) BMFP -- -- Santosh S. Solanki NAICP -- -- Lion Dr. Yasinali Polra BJP -- -- Ranjanben Bhatt BSP -- -- Rohit Madhusudan Mohanbhai IND -- -- Patel Kalidas (Kalidas M. Patel Alias Napoleon) IND -- -- Nimesh Patel (Kamrol) IND -- -- Dr. Rahul Vasudevbhai Vyas IND -- -- Sindhi Mahebubkhan Yusufkhan (Vakil) NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Prashant Patel (Tiko)

20. Vadodara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.35% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.2%. The estimated literacy level of Vadodara is 88.43%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5,70,128 votes which was 49.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 72.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Balkrishna Khanderao Shukla (Balu Shukla) of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,36,028 votes which was 18.21% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 57.40% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.94% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.02% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vadodara was: Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,49,077 men, 7,89,218 women and 26 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Vadodara is: 22.2971 73.1957Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वड़ोदरा, गुजरात (Hindi); ভদোদারা, গুজরাত (Bengali); वडोदरा, गुजरात (Marathi); વડોદરા, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); வதோதரா, குஜராத் (Tamil); వడోదర, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ವಡೋದರಾ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); വഡോദര, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)