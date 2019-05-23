English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vadodara Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Baroda): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vadodara (વડોદરા) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
20. Vadodara is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.35% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.2%. The estimated literacy level of Vadodara is 88.43%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 5,70,128 votes which was 49.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 72.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.94% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.02% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vadodara was: Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,49,077 men, 7,89,218 women and 26 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vadodara Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Vadodara is: 22.2971 73.1957
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वड़ोदरा, गुजरात (Hindi); ভদোদারা, গুজরাত (Bengali); वडोदरा, गुजरात (Marathi); વડોદરા, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); வதோதரா, குஜராத் (Tamil); వడోదర, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ವಡೋದರಾ, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); വഡോദര, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
AIHC
--
--
Jat Subhas Singh Brijlal
YJJP
--
--
Gohil Rinku
SUCI
--
--
Tapan Dasgupta
BMP
--
--
Mohsimmiya (Saiyad Mohsin Bapu)
BMFP
--
--
Santosh S. Solanki
NAICP
--
--
Lion Dr. Yasinali Polra
BJP
--
--
Ranjanben Bhatt
BSP
--
--
Rohit Madhusudan Mohanbhai
IND
--
--
Patel Kalidas (Kalidas M. Patel Alias Napoleon)
IND
--
--
Nimesh Patel (Kamrol)
IND
--
--
Dr. Rahul Vasudevbhai Vyas
IND
--
--
Sindhi Mahebubkhan Yusufkhan (Vakil)
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Prashant Patel (Tiko)
