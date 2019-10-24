Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Vaijapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (विजापूर)

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vaijapur (विजापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Vaijapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (विजापूर)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vaijapur (विजापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

112. Vaijapur (विजापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,09,779 eligible electors, of which 1,62,657 were male, 1,47,122 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 359 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,74,887 eligible electors, of which 1,44,805 were male, 1,30,082 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 359 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,45,849.

Vaijapur has an elector sex ratio of 904.49.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhausaheb Patil Chikatgaonkar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 4709 votes which was 2.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 27.51% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, R M Wani of SS won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1225 votes which was 0.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 30.48% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 112. Vaijapur Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Aurangabad Parliament seat was won by AIMIM.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.77%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.24%, while it was 68.57 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.47%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 112. Vaijapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 325.

Extent: 112. Vaijapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra: Vaijapur Tehsil, Gangapur Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Manjri and Siddhanath Wadgaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Vaijapur is: 19.9178 74.8415.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vaijapur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram