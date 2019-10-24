Vaijapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (विजापूर)

112. Vaijapur (विजापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Aurangabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,09,779 eligible electors, of which 1,62,657 were male, 1,47,122 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 359 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,74,887 eligible electors, of which 1,44,805 were male, 1,30,082 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 359 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,45,849.

Vaijapur has an elector sex ratio of 904.49.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhausaheb Patil Chikatgaonkar of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 4709 votes which was 2.44% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 27.51% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, R M Wani of SS won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 1225 votes which was 0.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 30.48% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 112. Vaijapur Assembly segment of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Aurangabad Parliament seat was won by AIMIM.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.77%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.24%, while it was 68.57 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.47%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 112. Vaijapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 325.

Extent: 112. Vaijapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Maharashtra: Vaijapur Tehsil, Gangapur Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Manjri and Siddhanath Wadgaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Vaijapur is: 19.9178 74.8415.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vaijapur results.

