Vaikom Candidate List: Key Contests in Vaikom Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Vaikom Assembly constituency in Kottayam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Vaikom seat is part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections C K Asha of CPI won from this seat beating Adv. A Saneeshkumar of INC by a margin of 24,584 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K. Ajith of CPI won from this this constituency defeating A Saneeshkumar of INC by a margin of 10,568 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kottayam Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Vaikom Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls KEC(M) led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Vaikom constituency are: C. K. Asha of CPI, P. R. Sona of CONG, Ajitha Sabu of BDJS