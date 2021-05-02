Vaikom Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

95. Vaikom (वाईकॉम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kottayam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Vaikom is part of 14. Kottayam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.4%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,64,469 eligible electors, of which 80,176 were male, 84,291 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vaikom in 2021 is 1051.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,62,632 eligible electors, of which 79,764 were male, 82,868 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,672 eligible electors, of which 75,949 were male, 77,256 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vaikom in 2016 was 575. In 2011, there were 467.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, C K Asha of CPI won in this seat by defeating Adv. A Saneeshkumar of INC by a margin of 24,584 votes which was 18.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 46.95% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K. Ajith of CPI won in this seat defeating A Saneeshkumar of INC by a margin of 10,568 votes which was 8.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 51.62% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 95. Vaikom Assembly segment of Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency. KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, KCM got the most votes this Assembly segment and KCM won the Kottayam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Vaikom are: Akhiljith Kallara (BSP), C K Asha (CPI), Dr P R Sona (INC), Ajitha Sabu (BDJS), Bindu (BDPA), T K Sabu (SUCOIC), Kuttan Kattachira (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.61%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.22%, while it was 79.15% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 95. Vaikom constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 148. In 2011 there were 148 polling stations.

EXTENT:

95. Vaikom constituency comprises of the following areas of Kottayam district of Kerala: Vaikom Municipality and Chempu, Kallara, Maravanthuruthu, T.V. Puram, Thalayazham, Thalayolaparambu, Udayanapuram, Vechoor and Velloor Panchayats in Vaikom Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kottayam.

The total area covered by Vaikom is 202 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vaikom is: 9°42’36.0"N 76°25’43.0"E.

