Vaishali Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Vaishali Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Vaishali (Vesali) (वैशाली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Vaishali district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Vaishali. Vaishali is part of 16. Vaishali Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.14%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.6%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,12,319 eligible electors, of which 1,67,905 were male, 1,43,934 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,95,916 eligible electors, of which 1,59,775 were male, 1,36,126 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,44,660 eligible electors, of which 1,32,277 were male, 1,12,383 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vaishali in 2015 was 278. In 2010, there were 140.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Raj Kishore Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Brishin Patel of HAMS by a margin of 31,061 votes which was 18.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 47.62% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Brishin Patel of JDU won in this seat defeating Veena Shahi of RJD by a margin of 12,828 votes which was 9.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 45.15% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RJD got the most votes in 125. Vaishali Assembly segment of Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Veena Devi (W/O Dinesh Prasad Singh) won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Vaishali Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Vaishali are: Ashma Parveen (JDU), Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD), Ravindra Kumar (RLSP), Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP), Jaynarayan Sah (BVP), Md. Parwez Alam (JAPL), Binod Ray (JDR), Baidyanath Prasad Ray (BRD), Ratnesh Kumar (RTRP), Rubi Kumari (SMD P), Reyaz Ahmad (SDPI), Lalit Kumar Ghosh (SUCI), Vikash Kumar Sharma (AKP), Suman Kumar Sinha (BPL), Amresh Kumar (IND), Archana Kumari Jha (IND), Narendra Giri (IND), Navin Kumar (IND), Puran Thakur (IND), Vinod Kumar (IND), Shiv Nath Sahni (IND), Seema Kumari (IND), Er. Nitish Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 58.78%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.27%, while it was 55.17% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 125. Vaishali constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 278. In 2010 there were 256 polling stations.

Extent:

125. Vaishali constituency comprises of the following areas of Vaishali district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Vaishali, Paterhi Belsar and Goraul. It shares an inter-state border with Vaishali.

Vaishali seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Vaishali is 293.38 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Vaishali is: 25°56'26.2"N 85°13'50.9"E.

