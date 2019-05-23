Vaishali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name LJP Veena Devi (W/O Dinesh Prasad Singh) LJP Veena Devi (W/O Dinesh Prasad Singh) LEADING

Vaishali Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME LJP 133221 52.98% Veena Devi (W/O Dinesh Prasad Singh) Leading RJD 75597 30.06% Raghuvansh Prasad Singh IND 7456 2.96% Abha Rai IND 5421 2.16% Ismohamad Alias Md. Munna IND 4866 1.93% Rinkoo Devi BSP 4158 1.65% Shankar Mahto IND 3064 1.22% Pankaj Kumar IND 2168 0.86% Arvind Kumar Singh Nota 2057 0.82% Nota IND 1949 0.78% Abhay Kumar Sharma IND 1601 0.64% Suresh Kumar Gupta RJSP 1341 0.53% Satish Kumar Mishra IND 1311 0.52% Laljee Kumar Rakesh GJP 1240 0.49% Sushma Kumari JVKP 1054 0.42% Amit Vikram BVP 838 0.33% Reshami Devi SPKP 783 0.31% Vidya Bhushan IND 778 0.31% Beena Devi (W/O Ajit Kumar Ray) IND 598 0.24% Sudha Rani LCD 539 0.21% Dhanvanti Devi SUCI 535 0.21% Naresh Ram RPGP 520 0.21% Rameshwar Sah RMGTP 383 0.15% Balak Nath Sahani

16. Vaishali is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.25% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.16%. The estimated literacy level of Vaishali is 62.53%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rama Kishor Singh of LJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 99,267 votes which was 10.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 32.99% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh of RJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 22,308 votes which was 3.57% of the total votes polled. RJD had a vote share of 45.53% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.12% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.86% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vaishali was: Rama Kishor Singh (LJSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,41,773 men, 7,24,500 women and 48 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Vaishali is: 25.75 85.4167Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वैशाली, बिहार (Hindi); বৈশালী, বিহার (Bengali); वैशाली, बिहार (Marathi); વૈશાલી, બિહાર (Gujarati); வைசாலி, பீகார் (Tamil); వైశాలి, బిహార్ (Telugu); ವೈಶಾಲಿ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); വൈശാലി, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).