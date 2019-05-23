English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vaishali Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Vaishali (वैशाली) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
16. Vaishali is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.25% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.16%. The estimated literacy level of Vaishali is 62.53%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rama Kishor Singh of LJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 99,267 votes which was 10.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 32.99% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh of RJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JDU candidate by a margin of 22,308 votes which was 3.57% of the total votes polled. RJD had a vote share of 45.53% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.12% and in 2009, the constituency registered 48.86% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Vaishali was: Rama Kishor Singh (LJSP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,41,773 men, 7,24,500 women and 48 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Vaishali Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Vaishali is: 25.75 85.4167
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: वैशाली, बिहार (Hindi); বৈশালী, বিহার (Bengali); वैशाली, बिहार (Marathi); વૈશાલી, બિહાર (Gujarati); வைசாலி, பீகார் (Tamil); వైశాలి, బిహార్ (Telugu); ವೈಶಾಲಿ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); വൈശാലി, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
Vaishali Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
LJP
133221
52.98%
Veena Devi (W/O Dinesh Prasad Singh)
RJD
75597
30.06%
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh
IND
7456
2.96%
Abha Rai
IND
5421
2.16%
Ismohamad Alias Md. Munna
IND
4866
1.93%
Rinkoo Devi
BSP
4158
1.65%
Shankar Mahto
IND
3064
1.22%
Pankaj Kumar
IND
2168
0.86%
Arvind Kumar Singh
Nota
2057
0.82%
Nota
IND
1949
0.78%
Abhay Kumar Sharma
IND
1601
0.64%
Suresh Kumar Gupta
RJSP
1341
0.53%
Satish Kumar Mishra
IND
1311
0.52%
Laljee Kumar Rakesh
GJP
1240
0.49%
Sushma Kumari
JVKP
1054
0.42%
Amit Vikram
BVP
838
0.33%
Reshami Devi
SPKP
783
0.31%
Vidya Bhushan
IND
778
0.31%
Beena Devi (W/O Ajit Kumar Ray)
IND
598
0.24%
Sudha Rani
LCD
539
0.21%
Dhanvanti Devi
SUCI
535
0.21%
Naresh Ram
RPGP
520
0.21%
Rameshwar Sah
RMGTP
383
0.15%
Balak Nath Sahani
