1-min read

Vajpayee & Modi More Popular Among Bengalis Than Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, Says Chandra Bose

The remark by Netaji's grand nephew comes after PM Modi last week renamed the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the Bharatiya Janata Party, in 1951.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 8:19 AM IST
File photo of Chandra Kumar Bose. (Image: ANI)

Kolkata: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s grand nephew Chandra Kumar Bose on Sunday termed Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi as the most popular leaders as compared to the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee.

In a social media post, Chandra Bose said, “According to me – BJP was formed under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and not Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Utilising Dr Mookerjee’s name as founder would not help the Party connect with the people of Bengal or the rest of the country. Vajpayee and Narendra Modi are much more popular among Bengalis & the nation today than Dr Mukherjee.”

He said, “I think the Party should instead follow the path of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in West Bengal and emerge as an inclusive alternative to TMC.”

For the last few months, Chandra Bose has expressed discontent over various issues within the BJP and some decisions taken by the central government.

Bose's remark comes after the central government decided not to allow INA to participate in this year's Republic Day celebration in New Delhi.

He had said, “This is a serious matter. I would like to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi that why this year INA was not allowed to participate in the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in the national capital.”

“The Prime Minister should issue an explanation before the people of this country on why this happened. They must have some reason and the people of this country need a reply. Last year also INA participated in the Republic Day parade but this year they were simply not allowed. I found it extremely disturbing,” he added.

His comment came after BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy raised the issue. “Shocking that Namo Government has declined permission to allow the Azad Hind Fauj veterans to be in the January 26th parade,” he had said on Twitter.

