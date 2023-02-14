Life of Indian politicians might appear to be dull and tedious to many. With their packed schedule of meetings and rallies, they may not find enough time for recreation. But when it comes to matter of hearts, Indian politicians do not disappoint.

As Valentine’s Day is being celebrated across the world today, News18 brings several stories of love and romance involving Indian politicians.

Rajiv Gandhi-Sonia

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi fell for Sonia when he saw her at a restaurant in Cambridge. Rajiv reportedly sought the owner’s help to place him close to her. He wrote a poem on a piece of a napkin and that’s how their story began. They later started going out and eventually got married on February 25, 1968.

Rajiv’s mother Indira Gandhi had asked Sonia to visit India and then decide on the marriage, as per a report. The love story met a tragic fate when Rajiv was assassinated in 1991.

Akhilesh Yadav-Dimple

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav met Dimple through a common friend. Both come from different family backgrounds- Akhilesh’s father was a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh while Dimple’s father was a Colonel in the Indian Army.

According to some reports, Dimple’s parents had given their blessings to the couple but Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav was against the match. The couple tied the knot on November 24, 1999.

Devendra Fadnavis-Amruta

Devendra Fadnavis met Amruta at a friend’s place for the first time and reportedly decided to tie the knot after meeting for an hour. Devendra proposed to Amruta to which she agreed and the couple got married in 2005.

Navjot Singh Sidhu-Navjot Kaur

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu fell for Navjot Kaur when he first saw her. The cricketer would wait for her at a restaurant opposite to her house and eventually managed to get close to her. After several months, Navjot managed to convince her to marry him. The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding in mid 1980s.

Sachin Pilot-Sara

Both Sachin and Sara come from political families. Sachin is the son of Late Rajesh Pilot who was a Union Minister and veteran Congress leader while Sara is the daughter of National Conference’s Chairman Farooq Abdullah and sister of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

They met each other for the first time in London and became friends. The relationship blossomed into love. Since both hail from different cultures, it was not easy to get their parents’ blessings. Sachin somehow managed to convince his family but Farooq did not relent. In 2004, the couple tied the knot but the Abdullah family reportedly boycotted the wedding.

