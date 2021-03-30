Vallikkunnu Candidate List: Key Contests in Vallikkunnu Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Vallikkunnu Assembly constituency in Malappuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Vallikkunnu seat is part of the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Abdul Hameed Master of IUML won from this seat beating Adv. O.K. Thangal of INL by a margin of 12,610 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.K.N.A.Khader of MUL won from this this constituency defeating K.V. Sankaranarayanan of IND by a margin of 18,122 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Malappuram Parliamentary constituency IUML was ahead in the Vallikkunnu Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IUML led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Vallikkunnu constituency are: A. P. Abdul Wahab of INL, P. Abdul Hameed of IUML, Peethambaran Palat of BJP