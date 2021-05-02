Vallikkunnu Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Prof A P Abdul Vahab of INL Leading

42. Vallikkunnu (वल्लिककुन्नु), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Vallikkunnu is part of 6. Malappuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.96%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,98,814 eligible electors, of which 1,00,847 were male, 97,967 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vallikkunnu in 2021 is 971.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,83,645 eligible electors, of which 91,983 were male, 91,662 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,56,309 eligible electors, of which 78,548 were male, 77,759 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vallikkunnu in 2016 was 201. In 2011, there were 144.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Abdul Hameed Master of IUML won in this seat by defeating Adv. O.K. Thangal of INL by a margin of 12,610 votes which was 9.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 43.44% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv.K.N.A.Khader of MUL won in this seat defeating K.V. Sankaranarayanan of IND by a margin of 18,122 votes which was 15.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MUL had a vote share of 50.53% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 42. Vallikkunnu Assembly segment of Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Malappuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Vallikkunnu are: Abdul Hameed Master (IUML), Peethambaran Palat (BJP), Sasi Kizhakkan (BSP), Prof A P Abdul Vahab (INL)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.46%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.89%, while it was 72.49% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 42. Vallikkunnu constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 140. In 2011 there were 124 polling stations.

EXTENT:

42. Vallikkunnu constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Chelembra, Moonniyur, Pallikkal, Peruvallur, Thenhippalam and Vallikkunnu Panchayats in Tirurangadi Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Vallikkunnu is 126 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vallikkunnu is: 11°06’54.7"N 75°53’41.3"E.

