Valmiki Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Valmiki Nagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Valmiki Nagar (Balmiki Nagar) (वाल्मिकीनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Paschim Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Paschim Champaran. Valmiki Nagar is part of 1. Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.7%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,19,691 eligible electors, of which 1,72,847 were male, 1,46,527 female and 32 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Valmiki Nagar in 2020 is =CP3/CM3*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,95,342 eligible electors, of which 1,61,252 were male, 1,34,055 female and 35 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,40,418 eligible electors, of which 1,31,469 were male, 1,08,949 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Valmiki Nagar in 2015 was 78. In 2010, there were 23.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Dhirendra Pratap Singh Alias Rinku Singh of IND won in this seat by defeating Irshad Hussain of INC by a margin of 33,580 votes which was 18.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 36.17% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Rajesh Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Mukesh Kumar Kushwaha of RJD by a margin of 14,671 votes which was 10.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 29.43% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 1. Valmiki Nagar Assembly segment of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Baidyanath Prasad Mahto won the Valmiki Nagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valmiki Nagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Valmiki Nagar are: Dhirendra Pratap Singh Alias Rinku Singh (JDU), Baidyanath Prasad (BSP), Mahendra Kumar Bharti (LJP), Rajesh Singh (INC), Gaurav Jha (PP), Deepak Kumar Malakar (BPL), Saket Kumar Pathak (JSHD), Sumant Kumar (JAPL), Kumari Rajwanti Kushwaha (IND), Tirthraj Yadav (IND), Mahmad Jalil (IND), Rajesh Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 51.2%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 62.63%, while it was 59.77% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 1. Valmiki Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 288. In 2010 there were 254 polling stations.

Extent:

1. Valmiki Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Champaran district of Bihar: Valmiki Nagar Community Development Blocks Piprasi, Madhubani, Thakrahan and Bhitaha; Gram Panchayats Valmiki Nagar, Laxmipur Rampurwa, Santpur Soharia, Champapur Gonauli, Naurangia Dardari, Mahuawa Katharawa, Harnatand, Balua Chhatraul, Dewaria Taruanwa, Bharachhi, Belahawa Madanpur, Bakuli Panchgwa, Binwalia Bodhser, Nayagaon Rampur, Mangalpur Ausani, Borawal Narawal, Semra Katkuiya, Yamunapur Tadwalia, Jimari Nautanawa and Dholbajwa Laxmipur of Sidhaw Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Champaran.

Valmiki Nagar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Uttar Pradesh,Nepal adjoining seats: Uttar Pradesh,Nepal.

The total area covered by Valmiki Nagar is 1290.47 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Valmiki Nagar is: 26°59'51.0"N 84°06'13.3"E.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.