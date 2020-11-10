Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha Bihar are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Valmiki Nagar is one of the one seat(s) in the state of Bihar where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Valmiki Nagar was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are seven candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Valmiki Nagar seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Valmiki Nagar constituency: Shailendra Kumar (Bhartiya Panchyat Party), Pravesh Kumar Mishra (Indian National Congress), Ankur Sharma (Independent), Lokesh Patel (Independent), Dhiraj Kumar (Janata Congress), Sunil Kumar (Janata Dal (United)), Prem Kumar Chowdhary (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.