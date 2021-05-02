Valparai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

124. Valparai (वालपराई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Palakkad,Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki Districts). Valparai is part of 21. Pollachi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.31%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,05,479 eligible electors, of which 98,667 were male, 1,06,795 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Valparai in 2021 is 1082.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,96,795 eligible electors, of which 95,994 were male, 1,00,791 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,159 eligible electors, of which 80,275 were male, 81,884 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Valparai in 2016 was 90. In 2011, there were 90.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kasthuri Vasu, V. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Paulpandi, T. of DMK by a margin of 8,244 votes which was 5.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 48.68% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Arumugham M of CPI won in this seat defeating Kovaithangam of INC by a margin of 3,421 votes which was 2.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPI had a vote share of 49.16% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 124. Valparai Assembly segment of Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Pollachi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Pollachi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Valparai are: Amulkandasami T K (AIADMK), Arumugam M (CPI), Murugaraj M S (DMDK), Kohila C (NTK), Senthilraj D (MNM), Rangasamy T M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.04%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.09%, while it was 76.76% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 124. Valparai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 220. In 2011 there were 180 polling stations.

EXTENT:

124. Valparai constituency comprises of the following areas of Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu: Valparai Taluk Pollachi Taluk (Part) Naickenpalayam, Ambarampalayam, Athupollachi, Marchinaickenpalayam, Singanallur, Vekkampalayam, Pethanaickanur, S. Nallur, Pillchinnampalayam, Somandurai, Thensithur, Periapodu, Kaliyapuram, Thensangampalayam, Kariyanchettipalayam, Kambalapatti, Arthanaripalayam, Jallipatti, Thorayur and Angalakurichi villages. Anaimalai (TP), Odaiyakulam (TP), Vettaikaranpudur (TP) and Kottur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Coimbatore.

The total area covered by Valparai is 1092 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Valparai is: 10°21’42.1"N 76°57’06.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Valparai results.

