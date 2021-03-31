Vamanapuram Candidate List: Key Contests in Vamanapuram Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Vamanapuram Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Vamanapuram seat is part of the Attingal Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv. D.K.Murali of CPM won from this seat beating Adv.T.Sarathchandra Prasad of INC by a margin of 9,596 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Koliakode.N. Krishnan Nair of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv.C.Mohanachandran of INC by a margin of 2,236 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Attingal Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Vamanapuram Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Vamanapuram constituency are: D. K. Murali of CPI(M), Anad Jayan of CONG, Thazhava Sahadevan of BDJS