Vamanapuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Adv D K Murali of CPIM Leading

131. Vamanapuram (वामनपुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Vamanapuram is part of 19. Attingal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.22%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,99,992 eligible electors, of which 93,634 were male, 1,06,355 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vamanapuram in 2021 is 1136.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,97,254 eligible electors, of which 92,291 were male, 1,04,963 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,411 eligible electors, of which 80,923 were male, 93,485 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vamanapuram in 2016 was 910. In 2011, there were 660.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv. D.K.Murali of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv.T.Sarathchandra Prasad of INC by a margin of 9,596 votes which was 6.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.56% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Koliakode.N. Krishnan Nair of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv.C.Mohanachandran of INC by a margin of 2,236 votes which was 1.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 131. Vamanapuram Assembly segment of Attingal Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Attingal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Attingal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Vamanapuram are: Anad Jayan (INC), Adv D K Murali (CPIM), Santhosh T (BSP), Ajmal Ismail (SDPOI), Ashokan T Vamanapuram (APOI), Thazhava Sahadevan (BDJS), Attukal Aji (IND), Navas C M (IND), Bharathanoor Maniraj (IND), R Murali (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.91%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.71%, while it was 70.75% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 131. Vamanapuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 172. In 2011 there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

131. Vamanapuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Nellanad, Pullampara, Vamanapuram, Anad, Kallara, Nanniyode, Panavoor, Pangode and Peringamala Panchayats in Nedumangad Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Vamanapuram is 459 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vamanapuram is: 8°44’05.3"N 77°02’06.4"E.

