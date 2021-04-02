Vandavasi Candidate List: Key Contests in Vandavasi Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Vandavasi Assembly constituency in TIRUVANNAMALAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Vandavasi seat is part of the Arani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ambethkumar, S of DMK won from this seat beating Meganathan, V of ADMK by a margin of 18,068 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Gunaseelan.V of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Kamalakkannan.J of DMK by a margin of 12,296 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Arani Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Vandavasi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Vandavasi constituency are: S. Murali Shankar of PMK, S. Ambeth Kumar of DMK, P. Venkadesan of AMMK, Suresh of MNM, Prabhavathi of NTK