Vandavasi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

69. Vandavasi (वंदावसी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Vandavasi is part of 12. Arani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,40,533 eligible electors, of which 1,18,602 were male, 1,21,929 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vandavasi in 2021 is 1028.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,22,453 eligible electors, of which 1,11,485 were male, 1,10,965 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,026 eligible electors, of which 1,00,893 were male, 98,133 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vandavasi in 2016 was 91. In 2011, there were 123.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ambethkumar, S of DMK won in this seat by defeating Meganathan, V of AIADMK by a margin of 18,068 votes which was 9.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 44.2% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gunaseelan.V of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Kamalakkannan.J of DMK by a margin of 12,296 votes which was 7.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 52.05% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 69. Vandavasi Assembly segment of Arani Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Arani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Arani Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Vandavasi are: Ambethkumar S (DMK), Arjunan M (BSP), Suresh S (MNM), Durai B (GPOI), Prabavathi G (NTK), Murali S (PMK), Venkatesan P (AMMK), Manikandan K (IND), Muthuperumal K (IND), Murali C (IND), Vignesh S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.81%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.63%, while it was 81.72% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 69. Vandavasi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 274. In 2011 there were 246 polling stations.

EXTENT:

69. Vandavasi constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu: Vandavasi Taluk (Part) Cholavaram, Nambedu, Anaibogi, Vilanallur, Ayalavadi, Kilkovalaivedu, Sethupattu, Thellur, Pulivai, Thennangur, Karam, Kosapattu, Ozhapakkam, Ariyathur, Vilangadu, Irumbedu, Kovalai, Kilnarma, Kilpakkam, Sathanoor, Koilkuppam, Vazhur, Vizhuthupattu, Thazhuthazhy, Salukkai, Thazhampallam, Vengunam, Mummuni, Karanai, Thensenthamangalam, Erumbur, Thenalapiranthan, MelSembedu, Urgudi, Vallam, Vadugamangalam, Septankulam, Ariyapadi, Injimedu, Chandirambadi, Kattamangalam, Mosavadi, Thadinolambai, Kothandapuram, Thenkkarai, Vada Vanakkambadi, Melpathi, Thakkandarayapuram, Arasur, Mampattu, Kilsathamangalam, Pathiri, Sennavaram, Birudur, Manganallur, Agaram, MelKodungalur, KilKodungalur, Kavedu, Ulundai, Salavedu, Mangalam, Mamandur, Marudhadu, Kodanallur, Sedarakuppam, Sembur, llangadu, Avanavadi, Vengaram, KilVelliyur, Kadambai, Mazhiyur, Endal, Manickkamangalam, Reddikuppam, Ragunathasamudram, Kozhipuliyur, Kalyanapuram, Aliyur, Solaiarugavur, Singampoondi, Kandavaratti, Koothampattu, Ponnur, Nalleri, Jammampattu, Nadukuppam, Eripattu, Athipakkam, Navalpakkam, KilVillivalam, Mazhuvankaranai, Punnai, Kottai, Veliampakkam, KilSeeshamangalam , Garudapuram, Seeyalam, Ammanampakkam, Badur, Adiyanoor, Adiyankuppam, Osur, Nelliankulam, Sri Rangarajapuram, Kandiyanallur, Ramasamudram, Sogathur, Embalam, ThenVanakkambadi, Japthikaranai, Soraputhur, KilPuthur, Tirakoil, Sathapoondi, Perunkadaputhur, Ariyampoondi, Madam, Isakolathur, Kottupakkam, Melacheri, Nalladisenai, Thennathur, Seeyamangalam, Thenthinnalur, Sivanam, Pappanallur, Thellar, Meesanallur, Nallur, Eramalur, Mudur, Kavaniyathur, Kalpattu Nainankuppam, Eyppakkam, Venmandai, KilSembedu, Amudur, Padur, Theyyar, Kodiyalam, Gudalur, Koothavedu, Agarakorakottai, Goonambadi, Pancharai, Achamangalam, Chitharugavoor, Kizhangunam, Gengampoondi, Arunthodu, Vayaloor, Poongunam, Vadakkupattu, Mahamayi Thirumani, Vedal, Kunnagampundi, Nerkunam, Kilnamandi, Korakkottai, Senal, Pennattagaram, Irumbili, Pazhaveri, Su.Katteri, Arungunam, Mavalavadi and Sathiyavadi villages. Peranamallur (TP), Vandavasi (M) and Desur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruvannamalai.

The total area covered by Vandavasi is 740 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Vandavasi is: 12°28’11.3"N 79°31’15.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Vandavasi results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam